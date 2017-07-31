wrestling / News
Today’s Schedule of Streaming Events on The WWE Network
July 31, 2017
– Here is today’s schedule of streaming events on the WWE Network, which features a new episode of Bring it to the Table after tonight’s Raw…
* 12:00 PM: WWE SummerSlam 1994
* 3:00 PM: Table For 3 (Young, Graves, Lita)
* 3:30 PM: Kurt Angle Interview
* 4:00 PM: WWE 24: Kurt Angle
* 5:00 PM: Monday Night War (WCW Fall)
* 6:00 PM: Total Bellas (October 12, 2016)
* 7:00 PM: Swerved
* 7:30 PM: This Week In WWE
* 8:00 PM: WWE Countdown (Debuts)
* 9:00 PM: WWE 24: Kurt Angle
* 10:00 PM: Monday Night War (WCW Fall)
* 11:06 PM: Bring It To The Table (New)
* 11:36 PM: First Look: Kurt Angle DVD