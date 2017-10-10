WWE Live Event Results 10.09.17: Styles & Nakamura Team in Main Event

From Lansing, Michigan

Credit Maggie Manus and wrestlinginc.com:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day, Breezango, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin when Jimmy Uso pinned Xavier Woods

* Randy Orton defeated Rusev with the RKO

* Tye Dillinger and The Hype Bros defeated Aiden English and The Ascension when Tye hit the Tye Breaker on Viktor

* Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler with the Glorious DDT

* Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Lana, Tamina Snuka, Carmella and SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya in a Handicap Match when Lana tapped to the Figure Eight

* Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis when Kevin Owens distracted Kanellis so Sami could hit the Helluva Kick. Owens cut a post-match promo on how he and Sami beat Shane McMahon at Hell In a Cell

* AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin when Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Corbin