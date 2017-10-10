wrestling / News
Updated Cards For This Weekend’s EVOLVE 94 & 95 Events
– Here are the updated cards for this weekend’s EVOLVE 94 & 95 events. The shows will be available on through WWNLive…
EVOLVE 94
* Last Man Standing WWN Championship Match: Champion Matt Riddle defends vs. Keith Lee
* Non-Title Rematch: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka
* Former Catch Point Team Members Collide! : Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway vs. Fred Yehi
* Special Challenge Match: Darby Allin vs. Jarek 1:20
* Plus more with EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson, Jason Kincaid, Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly and new talent!!!
EVOLVE 95
* EVOLVE Championship Match (If Williams Wins At EVOLVE 94) : Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway
* Non-Title Rematch: WWN Champion Matt Riddle vs. Fred Yehi
* Special Attraction Match: Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin
*Plus more to be announced with EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka, Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly, Jason Kincaid, Jarek 1:20 plus new talent!!!