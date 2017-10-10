– Here are the updated cards for this weekend’s EVOLVE 94 & 95 events. The shows will be available on through WWNLive…

EVOLVE 94

* Last Man Standing WWN Championship Match: Champion Matt Riddle defends vs. Keith Lee

* Non-Title Rematch: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka

* Former Catch Point Team Members Collide! : Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway vs. Fred Yehi

* Special Challenge Match: Darby Allin vs. Jarek 1:20

* Plus more with EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson, Jason Kincaid, Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly and new talent!!!