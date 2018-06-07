Kane Says He’d Never Run For Office With The Rock

– Glenn “Kane” Jacobs recently spoke with William Steakin of IJR, and spoke about if he ever envisions running for office with The Rock and more…

On the current world of politics and Donald Trump: “[Trump] and I definitely have different personalities. I try to be a unifier, but the environment is literally toxic,” he said. The problem with politics, the problem with government, is there’s just way too much power and way too much money. And everybody’s vying for it,” Jacobs said. “And Washington, D.C., is definitely reflective of that. It just hit me as I was on an exercise bike,” Jacobs said. “I actually prayed and I said, ”God, whatever happens in the election is what’s going to happen. Just don’t ever let me become one of them.”

On the support from Vince McMahon: “Vince is one of the first people that I talked to because we have a good personal relationship, and I needed his support just as a friend. Vince has got a vision. From the very beginning. And you just can’t discount that. And that’s why I think so many organizations fail, is their leader doesn’t have a vision of where he’s going to go. And Vince has always had that. He has that pigheaded determination,” Jacobs said. “And all that stuff has helped me with my business and, really, in my personal life.”

On if he ever envisions running for office with The Rock: “You ain’t never going to see a Kane part of that, I’ll tell you that right now.”