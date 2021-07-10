6-Man Tag Match Announced for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

– During today’s edition of WWE Talking Smack, Kayla Braxton announced that Roman Reigns will team with The Usos against Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio on next week’s episode of SmackDown. The matchup was made after the Mysterios lended their aid to Edge on last night’s SmackDown and attacked Jey and Jimmy Uso.

This will be Edge’s only second match on SmackDown this year. Next week’s episode of SmackDown will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This will mark WWE’s return to touring with live fans and the start of a 25-city tour.

Next week’s WWE SmackDown will air live on FOX on July 16. This will be the go-home show before WWE Money in the Bank 2021 on July 18. Here’s the updated lineup:

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

* Fatal 4-Way Match: Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, and Seth Rollins

* Edge, Rey Mysterio, & Dominik Mysterio vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)