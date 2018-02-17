 

wrestling / News

7-Man Gauntlet Match Announced For RAW

February 17, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RAW

WWE has announced a 7-man gauntlet match on this Monday’s episode of RAW. It will feature the participants of the men’s Elimination Chamber match: Roman Reigns, John Cena, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Finn Balor, Elias and Seth Rollins. You can check out the tweet on the announcement below.

article topics :

RAW, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading