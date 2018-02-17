wrestling / News
7-Man Gauntlet Match Announced For RAW
February 17, 2018 | Posted by
WWE has announced a 7-man gauntlet match on this Monday’s episode of RAW. It will feature the participants of the men’s Elimination Chamber match: Roman Reigns, John Cena, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Finn Balor, Elias and Seth Rollins. You can check out the tweet on the announcement below.
BREAKING NEWS: The seven Superstars who will compete in the Men’s #EliminationChamber Match will face off in a HUGE #GauntletMatch this Monday on #RAW! @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins @mikethemiz @JohnCena @IAmEliasWWE @BraunStrowman @FinnBalor https://t.co/rYZw2hyARv
— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2018