wrestling / News
8-4-1 Knockouts Match Set For This Week’s TNA Impact
An 8-4-1 match has been announced for this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Wednesday that Indi Hartwell, Killer Kelly, Jody Threat and Tasha Steelz will battle Tessa Blanchard, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Rosemary in the match, which will then see the winning team face off in a four-way bout.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+, is:
* 8-4-1 Match: Indi Hartwell, Killer Kelly, Jody Threat and Tasha Steelz vs. Tessa Blanchard, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Rosemary
* First Class vs. The Hardys
* Jason Hotch vs. Leon Slater
* The IInspiration vs. TBA
* Steve Maclin appears
.@indi_hartwell, @Kelly_WP, @JodyThreat, @RealTSteelz, @WeAreRosemary, @DaniLuna_pro, Tessa Blanchard & @XiaBrookside compete in a 8-4-1 match THURSDAY at 8/7 on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide!#TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/im157p4Qyy
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 11, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Says Having Charisma Is More Important Than Being A Great Wrestler
- Tony Schiavone Reflects On New Jack’s Legacy, Being Uneasy Watching His Matches
- Matt Cardona Demands Shotzi Blackheart Stop Using ‘Indy God’ & ‘Death Match King’
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk Going to Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions 2025