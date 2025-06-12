8-4-1 Knockouts Match Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

An 8-4-1 match has been announced for this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Wednesday that Indi Hartwell, Killer Kelly, Jody Threat and Tasha Steelz will battle Tessa Blanchard, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Rosemary in the match, which will then see the winning team face off in a four-way bout.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+, is:

* 8-4-1 Match: Indi Hartwell, Killer Kelly, Jody Threat and Tasha Steelz vs. Tessa Blanchard, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Rosemary

* First Class vs. The Hardys

* Jason Hotch vs. Leon Slater

* The IInspiration vs. TBA

* Steve Maclin appears