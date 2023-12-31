wrestling / News

Sting, Darby, Jericho and Guevara Win 8-Man Tag at AEW Worlds End

December 30, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Worlds End Image Credit: AEW

In the second of two eight-man tag team matches at AEW Worlds End, Sammy Guevara led his team to victory on the PPV. Guevara teamed with Chris Jericho, Sting and Darby Allin against Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita. Guevara managed to score a pin over Starks after a shooting star press. After the match, Sting was allowed to say goodbye to the crowd, another stop on his retirement tour.

AEW Worlds End

