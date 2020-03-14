80s Wrestling Con Postponed, Promoter Promises It Will Happen

80s Wrestling Con is the latest wrestling convention to adjust its schedule due to the novel coronavirus. Tommy Fierro, the promoter for the convention, has announced per PWInsider that the convention will be delayed due to New Jersey’s advisement that gatherings of over 250 people not take place:

I’ve been counting down the days to 80’s Wrestling Con 3 since the day after 80’s Wrestling Con 2 in October. I did so much promotion so far for this event and had so much positive feedback, but unfortunately we have to postpone the Con. Trust me when I tell you, I’m heartbroken.

After last night with the Governor of New Jersey advising against any crowds over 250 people and the super popular Chiller Theater Convention in NJ that was running the weekend after us canceling, we didn’t have much of a choice. Your health and safety comes before a wrestling convention.

I already spoke to most of the roster and everyone was MORE than understanding. 80’s Wrestling Con 3 will happen though!

We are working with iPlay America as we speak and a new date will officially be announced next Friday at 12 noon by iPlay America!!! Anyone that has already purchased vendor tables, they will be valid for the new date. Anyone that has purchased GA tickets or autograph/photo/VIP tickets will be valid for the new date. If you thought this line-up was cool, with the monkey wrench I was just thrown, I give you MY WORD it will be even bigger than it was!

I’m really sorry but unfortunately I didn’t have much of a choice. Your safety comes before my satisfaction. Please stay safe everyone.

Thank you so much for all of your support. I love you guys. STAY TUNED!