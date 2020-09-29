Various News: 80s Wrestling Con to Have Sgt. Slaughter Live Virtual Signing, ROH Week by Week Features Pure Tournament Reactions

– 80s Wrestling Con has announced the details of a live virtual signing event with WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Sgt. Slaughter. It will take place on 80s Wrestling Con’s Facebook page on Monday, October 19 from 7-10 pm EST. The full announcement is available below:

Attention Maggot: Sgt. Slaughter LIVE Virtual Signing on 10/19!

WWE Hall of Famer and Former World Heavyweight Champion SGT. SLAUGHTER will be doing a LIVE Virtual Signing with us on our Facebook page on Monday, October 19th from 7-10PM ET. You can order a personalized autograph 8X10 photo or send in your own items for him to sign. We will also be doing a live auction that evening as well, with rare items of Sgt. Slaughter that you can bid on and have him sign live!

WHAT IS A VIRTUAL SIGNING?

A virtual signing is a way to get a personalized autographed photo or get your own items signed by Superstars without physically being live at the event to do so. You will have the opportunity to watch the Superstars sign your photos or items LIVE on our Facebook page and also get a shout out from them while they sign it.

PRICING FOR SGT. SLAUGHTER

Our Personalized Autographed 8X10 Photos- $40 each

Your Flat Items (Photos, Magazines, Programs)- $40 each plus return shipping

Your Non-Flat Items (Figures, Shirts, etc.)- $45 each plus return shipping

Your Championship Belts- $65 each plus return shipping

You can order your items for our Sgt. Slaughter Virtual Signing now at: https://80swrestlingcon.com/virtual-signings-store