– During an appearance on today’s edition of the Raw Recap podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio addressed what would happen if he ends up in a pinning scenario with Finn Balor this weekend at WrestleMania 41. According to Dominik, if that were to happen, he would move Balor so he lands on top and pins him instead.

Mysterio said on the scenario (via Fightful), “Are you familiar with firefighter training? So what I would do in this situation, right. Is I’d grab, I’d go to roll and I’d grab his arm and I’d turn his body.” He continued, “So where he would end up on top of me to get the pin. It’s seniority, and like I said, Finn’s been the dad that stepped up. So you got to do what’s right.”

Dominik Mysterio competes for the WWE Intercontinental Championship this weekend at WrestleMania 41: Night 2 on Sunday, April 20. He faces champ Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta in a Fatal 4-Way bout. The premium live event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.