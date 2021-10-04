wrestling / News

WWE News: 8K Entrances In Latest WWE Playlist, Garganos Reveal What’s On Their Cell Phones

October 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The latest WWE Playlist is online, looking at WWE stars’ entrances in 8K. You can see the video below, which features entrances for Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, Big E., and more:

– Johnny Gargano and Cancide LeRae appeared in a video for WWE and Cricket Mobile revealing what’s on their cell phones:

