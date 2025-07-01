A Decided Novelty: The Essential Guide to Black Pro Wrestling History, 1880 – 1950 Book Released

A new book titled A Decided Novelty: The Essential Guide to Black Pro Wrestling History, 1880 – 1950 has been released by author Ian Douglass and editor Oliver Lee Bateman. The book aims to recontextualize wrestling history by exploring the chronological history and contributions of its Black pioneers.

According to Fightful, the book’s synopsis states that it “reveals the true origins of the wrestlers who overcame the unfathomable legal and social constraints of their time to leave an indelible mark on professional wrestling history.” It focuses on restoring the importance of long-forgotten names such as Viro Small, Clarence Bouldin, Reginald Siki, George Godfrey, and many others whose influence remains in the sport today.