wrestling / News
A Fan In The Front Row Fell Asleep During Last Night’s ROH World Title Match
August 10, 2019 | Posted by
During last night’s ROH Summer Supercard event, a fan in the front row actually fell asleep during the ROH World title match between champion Matt Taven and Alex Shelley. The camera picked up the fan sleeping after the match went to the outside, with the audience eventually chanting “wake him up.” Shelley stole his shoe and threw it at Taven, who threw it back. The shoe landed back at the fan’s feet. Shelley eventually helped get the fan to wake up. You can see footage of the incident below and find our report of the show here.
big thanks to reddit user allirow for filming the drunk fan incident from ROH Summer Supercard last night and sending it this way pic.twitter.com/s54qZzKmIp
— MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) August 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Chicago Police Officer Under Investigation for Driving Hulk Hogan on Airport Tarmac With Siren Blaring
- Salina de la Renta on Whether She Plans to Get in the Ring for MLW, Status of Her Knee Injury
- Bruce Prichard on Why Chris Jericho Didn’t Go Over Rock In His WWE Debut Promo, Jericho’s First PPV Match Being a Loss
- Becky Lynch Blasts Sasha Banks, Says She Couldn’t Handle Losing