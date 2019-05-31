wrestling / News

A-Kid Believed To Be Signing With NXT UK Soon

May 31, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT UK

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that A-Kid was at the last set of NXT UK tapings and is expected to sign with the WWE soon for the brand, if he hasn’t done so already. A-Kid has grown in popularity for his matches in Spain with Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr., and Ricochet.

A-Kid, NXT UK

