wrestling / News
A-Kid Believed To Be Signing With NXT UK Soon
May 31, 2019
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that A-Kid was at the last set of NXT UK tapings and is expected to sign with the WWE soon for the brand, if he hasn’t done so already. A-Kid has grown in popularity for his matches in Spain with Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr., and Ricochet.
