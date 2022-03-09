wrestling / News

A-Kid Debut, Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

March 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A-Kid WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

A-Kid is making his main WWE NXT debut on next week’s episode of the show. It was announced on tonight’s show that the NXT UK star is arriving next week.

Also announced were two matches, as you can see below:

* NXT NA Championship Ladder Match Qualifer: Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar
* Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta
* Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton

