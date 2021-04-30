wrestling / News

A-Kid To Defend Heritage Cup On NXT UK In Three Weeks

April 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

Tyler Bate has a shot at the Heritage Cup on NXT UK, and it’ll happen in three weeks. WWE has announced that A-Kid will defend his championship on the May 20th episode of NXT UK.

Bate earned the title shot by defeating Noam Dar at NXT UK: Prelude during WrestleMania 37 weekend.

