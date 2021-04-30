wrestling / News
A-Kid To Defend Heritage Cup On NXT UK In Three Weeks
April 30, 2021 | Posted by
Tyler Bate has a shot at the Heritage Cup on NXT UK, and it’ll happen in three weeks. WWE has announced that A-Kid will defend his championship on the May 20th episode of NXT UK.
Bate earned the title shot by defeating Noam Dar at NXT UK: Prelude during WrestleMania 37 weekend.
IN THREE WEEKS on @NXTUK@AKidWrestler defends the #NXTUK Heritage Cup against a determined Tyler Bate! pic.twitter.com/3W3jrlpqRy
— WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger Admits Regret Over How He Left WWE For WCW, Discusses Owen Hart Playing Prank On The Undertaker
- Scott D’Amore Teases Potential of WWE Releases Appearing at Slammiversary
- Jeff Jarrett On Vince McMahon Trusting Him To Lose to Chyna at No Mercy, His Relationship With Kurt Angle
- Alberto El Patron Alleges Paige Broke a Confidentiality Agreement With Him