A-Kid Officially Joining NXT UK Roster

– The NXT UK Twitter account has announced that Spain’s A-Kid is joining the NXT UK roster. You can check out the announcement below. The announcement was also shown during today’s episode of the show on the WWE Network.

A-Kid was reported as being rumored to sign with NXT UK earlier this year. A-Kid has become popular from his matches in Spain with Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr., and Ricochet.