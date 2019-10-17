wrestling / News
A-Kid Officially Joining NXT UK Roster
– The NXT UK Twitter account has announced that Spain’s A-Kid is joining the NXT UK roster. You can check out the announcement below. The announcement was also shown during today’s episode of the show on the WWE Network.
A-Kid was reported as being rumored to sign with NXT UK earlier this year. A-Kid has become popular from his matches in Spain with Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr., and Ricochet.
.@AKidWrestler is coming… #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/R6VRv0Xsai
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 17, 2019
