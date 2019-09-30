A Look At The Upcoming WWE Schedule For The Week

– The wrestling schedule is crazy for this week and WWE is at the forefront of the schedule with the premiere of SmackDown on Fox on Friday. PWInsider put together a look at the WWE schedule for the week, including various media appearance by superstars.

All of the NBC and FOX ads pushing Raw and/or Smackdown this weekend ended with a one second clip of Bray Wyatt as The Fiend, which non-WWE fans were completely bewildered by based on social media response.

John Cena will be hosting Ellen today, so check your local listings for when it airs.

Tickets go on sale today for the 10/31 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Obviously, the season “premiere” of Raw is tonight on the USA Network.

After Raw goes off the air tonight, there will be a new episode of Table for 3 on the WWE Network featuring Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle and Vickie Guerrero.

On Tuesday morning 10/1, Stephanie McMahon will appear on FOX & Friends. On Wednesday, Charlotte Flair will appear.

Tuesday evening on E!, Total Divas returns for season nine. The WWE reality series’ premiere episode for the season is titled “Baddest Women on the Planet.” and will feature Ronda Rousey, Carmella and Sonya Deville joining the cast.

Wednesday morning, WWE Network will debut their new talk show “The Bump.”

Wednesday 10/2, WWE NXT broadcasts live for 2 hours on the USA Network for the first time from Full Sail Live, featuring WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano vs. Shane Thorne and more.

While NXT is airing on the USA Network, the WWE Network will feature Kayla Braxton and a rotating group of guests, including Kassius Ohno, Rachael Evers, Keith Lee doing a live Watchalong, the first to air on the Network.

Thursday 10/3, Roman Reigns will be appearing on FOX & Friends.

Thursday will be the new day for NXT UK on the WWE Network, featuring NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Tegan Nox and Piper Niven vs. Isla Dawn advertised.

WWE NXT has a live event in Sanford, Florida on Thursday as well.

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will be signing at New York Comic Con on Thursday.

Rey Mysterio will be signing at the WSS store in Los Angeles, CA at 6 PM Eastern.

Friday 10/4 will see the debut of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX with a “blue carpet ceremony” preview at 7:30 PM following by the official debut episode, featuring WWE Champion Kofi Kingson vs. Brock Lesnar in Lesnar’s first broadcast match since March 2004, Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match with the Loser Fired From Smackdown, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks & Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley, Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan and WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting all slated to appear.

Following Smackdown, 205 Live will settle into its new home on Fridays on the WWE Network.

Kane is signing Friday at New York Comic Con.

NXT UK has TV tapings on Friday 10/4 and Saturday 10/5 in Brentwood, Essex at the Brentwood Centre.

WWE NXT is running Barlow, Florida on 10/4 and 10/5 in Largo, Florida as well.

There will be a WWE Supershow live event on Saturday 10/5 in San Diego with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton, Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. Luke Harper & Erick Rowan, The Kevin Owens Show with King Corbin, hometown boy Rey Mysterio appearing and more locally advertised.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be signing at the Amazon Bookstore in Los Angeles on Saturday 10/5 at 12 PM Pacific.

Drake Maverick will be signing (and looking for the WWE 24/7 title) on Saturday 10/5 at the Paramount, CA Wal-Mart at 2 PM Pacific.

Finally, on Sunday 10/6, WWE hits Sacramento for the 2019 WWE Hell in A Cell PPV.

After HIAC goes off the air, the WWE Network will be airing a new Chronicle special on Bill Goldberg.