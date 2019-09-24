wrestling / News
A Look At The Wrestling TV Schedule In The Fall
– With all the changes in the world of wrestling, PWInsider put together a schedule of what fans can expect throughout October.
MONDAY
WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.
TUESDAY
Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.
Ohio Valley Wrestling Live on WBNA TV 21 in Louisville (Replays on YouTube).
WEDNESDAY
AEW Dynamite on TNT.
WWE NXT on the USA Network.
THURSDAY
Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory live streaming on www.IndependentWrestling.TV
FRIDAY
WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.
WWE Main Event (Internationally and streaming on Hulu.)
-Periodic Ring of Honor PPV Specials.
SATURDAY
Championship Wrestling from Hollywood on KDOC in Los Angeles (complete replay listings at this link.)
Major League Wrestling on BeIN Sports (Monday replay on YouTube, FITE.TV)
New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV.
Ring of Honor on Sinclair Broadcast affiliates (check local listings, replays on Honor Club & FITE.TV)
This Week in WWE on WWE Network..
Women of Wrestling on AXS TV.
-Periodic AEW PPV specials.
-Periodic WWE NXT Takeover/Worlds Collide specials on WWE Network.
SUNDAY
-Periodic WWE PPV specials on WWE Network.
TO BE ANNOUNCED
Capitol Wrestling (TubiTV streaming debut date to be announced.)
National Wrestling Alliance Studio Series (no platform announced.)
WWE 205 Live (due to Smackdown Live taping changes.)
