A Lot of ‘Key Deals’ In AEW Are Set To Expire In 2022 and 2023

As we previously reported, Scorpio Sky announced that he signed a five-year extension on his deal with AEW, which was reportedly set to expire soon. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a lot of ‘key deals’ in the company are set to expire in 2022 and 2023. No specific names were mentioned, but everyone from the Young Bucks to Jim Ross and Chris Jericho all initially signed with the company back in 2019 for multi-year deals. It remains to be seen what happens with negotiations for extensions.