A Rusev Day Message

Every day brings with it several new made-up holidays. According to checkiday.com, January 4 marks the celebration of the following:

Dimpled Chad Day

Free Flower Basket Day

National Spaghetti Day

Pop Music Chart Day

National Trivia Day

Tom Thumb Day

World Braille Day

World Hypnotism Day

In addition, we’re in the middle of Celebration of Life Week & New Year’s Resolution Week. Not to mention Adopt-a-Rescued-Bird Month, Cervical Health Awareness Month, Manuary, National Bath Safety Month, National Soup Month along with other monthly celebrations taking place in January.

Somehow, this website has missed the most important celebration of all that are taking place on January 4. So, let me be the first to wish you…

HAPPY RUSEV DAY!

To be honest, the Bulgarian Brute didn’t have the best of 2017s. Sidelined by an ankle injury for a lengthy period of time, Rusev missed out on a rumored run on top of SmackDown Live as WWE Champion. Once he returned, he went right into a hackneyed American Hero vs. Foreign Heel feud with John Cena. Rusev’s feuds with Cena have never resulted in much good for him, and this was no exception.

He was programmed with Randy Orton afterwards. Orton was having an absolutely dreadful year full of uninspired feuds & matches, so expectations were pretty low. Their ten-second SummerSlam match that started the feud lived up to those low expectations. For some reason it kept going afterwards, and not much of note happened until September 26, 2017.

The second Rusev Day.

This time, Rusev Day caught on. Perhaps it was the extraordinary singing of Aiden English, who afterwards became a permanent ally of Rusev. Or mabye it was the supreme self-confidence of Rusev, who owned the moment & carried himself like a man deserving of his very own day. Whatever it was, people quickly realized that Rusev & English were on to something.

We found out that Rusev Day takes place every day. Rusev & English’s individual charisma mesh well as a unit & in spite of being booked as heels against the always-popular New Day, they gain popularity with each passing week. A “Happy Rusev Day” t-shirt was the top-seller on WWE Shop during the holiday season.

The success outside the ring hasn’t exactly translated in the ring quite yet. Rusev & English have come up short in various opportunities at the Tag Team Championship, & English came up short in the first round of the United States Championship Tournament. It’s not all bad though, as the result has been fans complaining that Rusev & English deserve better.

I don’t want to be a downer here. I’ve enjoyed Rusev Day’s antics. Rusev constantly makes the most of the little he’s given to work with. English is an underrated wrestler & performer, and he impresses when he’s given opportunity. The problem is that I’ve seen this play out time & time again.

The timeline of a WWE comedy act is pretty well set in stone.

The Beginning

The act in question has few weeks of segments that make fans laugh. People notice that not only is the act capable of humor, but they’re also very talented in the ring. We start asking why they don’t get pushed more. We would like to see more of them.

The Middle

The act starts getting more television time. Merchandise is made & sold. Fans demand more of a push. WWE needs to build the company around these people. WWE notices that the act is getting over. The writers get more involved. The things people liked about the gimmick & workers involved start to gradually disappear. The workers remain over, but things aren’t quite the same. A ceiling has obviously been reached.

The End

WWE realizes they’ve gotten everything they can out of it and move on. The fans stopped caring awhile back, so they’re glad it’s over.

If you’d like a recent example of this life cycle, look no further than another team on SmackDown Live. Breezango started getting noticed while doing The Fashion Files. People were entertained by the inside references that felt like they slipped past the writing staff. People also realized that Fandango & Tyler Breeze were underutilized talents that deserved better. Fashion Peaks, Breezango’s next series, caught fire. The bizarreness of Twin Peaks led to great opportunities for humor. The segments were considered highlights of each week.

Then the buzz stopped. A number of factors can be cited. The segments became too over-produced. The writers started paying attention. (This is nothing new for Fandango, his singles push after WrestleMania 29 got derailed when WWE noticed that Fandangoing was becoming a thing & shoved it down everybody’s throats.) Fans realized that Fandango & Breeze were still going to be pushed as a step below the teams WWE wanted to feature. The segments still had humor, but as the weeks passed by, the purpose behind them other than “Hey here’s more Breezango wackiness” seemed to fade. Fandango & Tyler Breeze are still good talents. They’ve reached their ceiling as currently constituted.

Based on the history of WWE comedy acts, there will be a similar ceiling for Rusev & English as a tandem. We may be seeing it right now. Rusev Day may never get higher than “comedy heels fed to tag teams WWE actually cares about”. WWE seems to get cold feet whenever it’s time to push Rusev to another level, so them doing so again wouldn’t be a surprise.

Like all holidays, Rusev Day will eventually come to an end. The best we can do is carry the spirit inside us even after it’s over.

Just because Thanksgiving is one day a year doesn’t mean we can’t be thankful for the good things in our lives every day. Valentine’s Day is one day a year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t treat our significant others like royalty every day of the year. Of course, we celebrate our religions beyond the days marked as holidays on the calendar.

Rusev Day will end one day. That day isn’t today. Celebrate while you can, and don’t forget the ideals & importance of Rusev & Aiden English once it’s time for a new day.