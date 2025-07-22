Grayson Waller Says A-Town Down Under Is No More On WWE Raw, Austin Theory Injured

So long to A-Town Down Under, as Grayson Waller said the team is no more on this week’s Raw. Waller and Austin Theory have been teaming together since September of 2023, but haven’t done so since June. Waller appeared in a backstage segment on show saw Waller reveal to the New Day that Theory was injured and they were done as a team, suggesting that he join with the duo.

Theory competed on the July 17th episode of WWE Main Event in a loss to El Grande Americano, while Waller last competed alongside Theory against the War Raiders on the June 26th episode of Main Event.

No word as of yet on Theory’s injury or how long he may be out.