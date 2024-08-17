A-Town Down Under Are Tired of Being Disrespected

– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, A-Town Down Under’s Grayson Waller lost a singles match to Kevin Owens. After the match, Cody Rhodes made the save for Kevin Owens, helping him against Waller and Theory. In a WWE digital exclusive video, they addressed what happened. Below are some highlights:

Austin Theory on Grayson Waller’s loss to Kevin Owens: “I’m gonna stop you right there, rough night for a town down under, let me tell you something, what’s been rough every week, us having to carry these top guys, because what?

They need us, they need us to get a little edge, to be important, but us, what do we get? We get disrespected, we get hit with chairs, but you know what we deserve? To be on the label, to be on everything SmackDown, it should just be our faces, Grayson Waller and our Austin Theory.”

Waller on people disrespecting A-Town Down Hunder: “I’m gonna be honest with you Byron, I’m getting sick and

tired of people being disrespectful like you and talking about wins or loses like we’re in the minor leagues. We’re on SmackDown, this is the WWE, the best in the world are here, and week after week, they need Grayson Moore and Austin theory up against them. And I’m not talking about the best right now, I’m talking about the best of all time, we’re in there with future hall of famers every week. And we don’t take a backward step, we compete, and we show we belong, Cody and Kevin think they run this show. They think they can hit us with some chairs, and we’re done, this is the beginning lad, let’s go, I’m sick of this Man.”