A Very Gargano Christmas, Bronson Reed Return Set For Next Week’s NXT

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced segments and a match, including A Very Gargano Christmas, for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on tonight’s show that the following segments and match will take place next week:

* Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
* The Gargano and company celebrate A Very Gargano Christmas
* Bronson Reed makes his return

The episode airs next Wednesday on USA Network.

