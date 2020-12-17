wrestling / News
A Very Gargano Christmas, Bronson Reed Return Set For Next Week’s NXT
WWE has announced segments and a match, including A Very Gargano Christmas, for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on tonight’s show that the following segments and match will take place next week:
* Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
* The Gargano and company celebrate A Very Gargano Christmas
* Bronson Reed makes his return
The episode airs next Wednesday on USA Network.
