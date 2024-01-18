A24 Set To Release Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich Action Figure for The Iron Claw

In an effort to capitalize on the momentum of The Iron Claw, A24 is set to release a special action figure. The toy will be available through the A24 Shop, and features Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich. Pre-orders begin next month. At this time it’s unknown if other characters in the film will also get action figures.

Bringing the Iron Claw to YOU. Available for pre-order on the A24 Shop next month: the official Zac Efron-as-Kevin Von Erich Action Figure 💥 pic.twitter.com/9qWH94USS4 — A24 (@A24) January 18, 2024