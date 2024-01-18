wrestling / News

A24 Set To Release Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich Action Figure for The Iron Claw

January 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Iron Claw - Zac Efron - Still Image Credit: A24 Films

In an effort to capitalize on the momentum of The Iron Claw, A24 is set to release a special action figure. The toy will be available through the A24 Shop, and features Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich. Pre-orders begin next month. At this time it’s unknown if other characters in the film will also get action figures.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Iron Claw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading