AAA Alianzas Results 5.3.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
AAA Alianzas took place on Saturday night in Mexico City, and the full are online. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Alas de Oro Tournament Eliminator Match: Mini Vikingo & Chris Carter def. Murciélago Plateado, Epydemius Jr., Noisy Boy & Spider Fly
* Black Andrómeda, Jessy Queen & Dulce Kanela def. Drago & Lion Brothers
* AAA Latin American Championship Match: El Mesías def. Niño Hamburguesa.
* Las Tóxicas def. Chica Tormenta, Dalys & Lady Shani
* La Parka, Octagon Jr. & Laredo Kid def. Tokyo Bad Boys
* Alberto El Patrón, Sasón & Forastero def. Negro Casas, Hijo del Vikingo & Pagano
