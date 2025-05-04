AAA Alianzas Results 5.3.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

AAA Alianzas took place on Saturday night in Mexico City, and the full are online. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Alas de Oro Tournament Eliminator Match: Mini Vikingo & Chris Carter def. Murciélago Plateado, Epydemius Jr., Noisy Boy & Spider Fly

* Black Andrómeda, Jessy Queen & Dulce Kanela def. Drago & Lion Brothers

* AAA Latin American Championship Match: El Mesías def. Niño Hamburguesa.

* Las Tóxicas def. Chica Tormenta, Dalys & Lady Shani

* La Parka, Octagon Jr. & Laredo Kid def. Tokyo Bad Boys

* Alberto El Patrón, Sasón & Forastero def. Negro Casas, Hijo del Vikingo & Pagano