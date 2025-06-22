AAA Alianzas Results 6.21.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

AAA held their Alianzas show on Saturday night with Mr. Iguana in action and more. You can see the results from the Queretaro, Mexico show below, per Fightful:

* Ursus & Hijo de Picudo def. Psicotic & Fedayin and Alas de Angel & King Pegazzo.

* Mini Vikingo, Epydemius Jr. & Murcielago Plateado def. Andy Panda & Mexa Boys

* Pagano & Psycho Circus def. Vipers

* Dalys, Chik Tormenta & Sussy Love def. Toxicas

* Mr. Iguana, Octagon Jr. & Niño Hamburguesa def. Tokyo Bad Boys

* Alberto El Patron, Mecha Wolf & El Mesias def. Psycho Clown, Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. & La Parka

Han cruzado los límites en esta GUERRA. 😱#AlianzasAAA 💫 pic.twitter.com/ri91kzZCRs — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 22, 2025