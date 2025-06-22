wrestling / News

AAA Alianzas Results 6.21.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

June 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAA Alianzas 6-21-25 Image Credit: AAA

AAA held their Alianzas show on Saturday night with Mr. Iguana in action and more. You can see the results from the Queretaro, Mexico show below, per Fightful:

* Ursus & Hijo de Picudo def. Psicotic & Fedayin and Alas de Angel & King Pegazzo.
* Mini Vikingo, Epydemius Jr. & Murcielago Plateado def. Andy Panda & Mexa Boys
* Pagano & Psycho Circus def. Vipers
* Dalys, Chik Tormenta & Sussy Love def. Toxicas
* Mr. Iguana, Octagon Jr. & Niño Hamburguesa def. Tokyo Bad Boys
* Alberto El Patron, Mecha Wolf & El Mesias def. Psycho Clown, Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. & La Parka

