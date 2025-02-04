AAA Alianzas Tijuana (2.1.24) Results: Trios Bout

AAA held tapings on February 1, 2025, at the Fausto Gutiérrez Auditorium in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* Anubis, La Parkita, Hamburger Boy, and Valentino defeated Belcegor, Black Andromeda, Gallo Extreme, and La Parkita Negra.

* Four-Way Match: Flammer defeated Keyra, Jada Stone, and Valentynna Reis.

* Three-Way Tag Team Match: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) defeated Jinetes del Aire (Hijo Del Vikingo & Laredo Kid), and Destiny & Rey Horus.

* Bullterrier Match: Black Abyss defeated The Prosecutor.

* Son of Dr. Wagner Jr., Octagón Jr., and Pagano defeated El Ojo (D Luxe, DMT Azul, and Sam Adonis).