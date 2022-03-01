AAA Announces Full Lineup For WrestleCon Event

AAA Lucha Libre has announced the full lineup for their WrestleCon 2022 show. Sam Adonis took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared the key art for the March 31st show, which takes place in Dallas Texas over WrestleMania 38 weekend.

AAA Invades WrestleCon has the following announced card:

* Psycho Clown vs. Black Taurus

* AAA Cruiserweight Title Match: Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Flamita

* No DQ Match: Pagano, Drago Kid & Jack Cartwheel vs. Sam Adonis, Gringo Loco & Puma King

* NWA Tag Team Title Match: Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666 vs. Aero Star & Drago

* Octagon Jr, Aramis & Mr. Iguana vs. Arez, Absimo Negro Jr. & Fabi Apache

* Taya, Nino Hamburguesa & Micro Man vs. Rey Escorpion, Mini Abismo Negro & La Hiedra