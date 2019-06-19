AAA Announces Los Angeles Event Set for October 13

– AAA has announced that it will be holding an event in Los Angeles, California later this year. The card is slated for October 13 at the Forum. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, June 21. You can check out the full press release below.

Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA Responds To Growing U.S. Fan Base

And Is “Invading Los Angeles” October 13 at the “Fabulous” Forum

Tickets On Sale Friday, June 21

(June 19, 2019) Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA, the world’s premier lucha libre pro-wrestling organization, has announced that its renowned wrestlers, known as “luchadores,” will be “Invading LA” at the “Fabulous” Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 13 starting at 6 p.m. The most popular luchadores known to pro wrestling fans worldwide will be on hand for this latest in a series of Triple A events at iconic U.S. destinations. The LA event closely follows the much-anticipated “Invading NY” event scheduled for New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 15. Tickets for either event can be purchased online in Spanish or English at www.luchalibreaaausa.com or at Ticketmaster.com or locally at the box office.

Triple A is enjoyed by millions of fans throughout Mexico, the Americas, and worldwide. The brand is world-famous for its luchadores’ characters, who often wear creatively designed masks or costumes, and display an extreme athletic, and competitive style in the ring. According to Dorian Roldán, Managing Director of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, “By adding the October 13th date, we can reach even more fans in the United States. We are excited to be bringing our world-renowned luchadores to the world-famous Forum in Los Angeles.” He continued, “The theme for these events is “Invading the U.S.A” and our luchadores are ready to invade New York and LA. What better way to satisfy the increasing demand of our Triple A fans in the U.S. than to be featured at these iconic venues.”

Among the Luchadores scheduled for the “Invading LA” event are Aerostar, Averno, Blue Demon Jr., Daga, Dinastía, Drago, Dr. Wagner Jr., Fenix, Golden Magic, Hijo del Tirantes, Hijo del Vikingo, Konnan, La Hiedra, La Parkita, Lady Maravilla, Lady Shani, Mamba, Máximo, Myzteziz Jr., Niño Hamburguesa, Pagano, Pentagon Jr., Piero, Pimpinela Escarlata, Puma King, Taya, Tessa, Texano Jr., and Villano III Jr.

Interested fans can go to www.luchalibreaaausa.com to learn more about the luchadores scheduled to appear at the Forum in LA on October 13th, and to purchase tickets online in either Spanish or English.

Roldán added, “Lucha Libre AAA is affordable for everyone, and available at a wide range of prices. We encourage fans to take advantage of the selection of ticket options, while the best seats are still available.”