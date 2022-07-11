AAA Announces Matches For AAA Verano De Escándalo

AAA has announced six matches for their upcoming Verano De Escándalo show next month. The company announced on their Twitter account on Monday that the following bouts are set for the show, which takes place on August 5th from Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, Mexico:

* AAA Trios Tag Team Championship Match: NDG vs. La Empresa

* Hair vs Hair Match: Lady Shani vs Hijo Del Tirantes

* Taya Valkyrie & Lucha Brothers vs. Hijo Del Vikingo, Black Taurus & Chik Tormenta

* Charly Manson, Pagano & Psycho Clown vs Los Vipers (Cibernético, Psicosis 2 & Abismo Negro Jr.).

* Laredo Kid vs Bandido vs Willie Mack vs Johnny Caballero.

* Aramis, Niño Haburguesa & Mr. Iguana (w/ Microman) vs. Dulce Canela, Jessy Ventura & Diva Salvaje.