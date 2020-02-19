wrestling / News
AAA Announces Rey de Reyes Card: Kenny Omega Defends Mega Championship, More
Lucha Libre AAA’s card for Rey de Reyes is official. AAA announced the lineup for the show on Tuesday, which you can see below. The show airs on March 21st from Merida, Yucatan and airs on Twitch:
* Rey De Reyes 2020 Tournament: Blue Demon Jr vs. Aerostar vs. Nakasawa vs. Mascarita Sagrada vs. Mr. Iguana vs. Nino Hamburguesa vs. Dave The Clown vs. Ares vs. Dinastia vs. Villano III Jr
* AAA Mega Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Laredo Kido
* AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: Pentagon Jr. & Fenix vs. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz
* AAA World Trios Championship Match: Hijo Del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr. & Octagon Jr. vs. Rey Escorpion, Texano Jr., & La Hiedra
* Pagano, Hijo De LA Park, & LA Park Jr. vs. Averno, Chessman, & Super Fly vs. Mocho Cota Jr, Tito Santana, & Carta Brava Jr.
* Drago & Drago Kid vs. La Parka Negra & La Parkita Negra
⚠️ Llega REY DE REYES ⚠️
El evento más esperado. 😎
Aparta este 21 de Marzo. 🔥
La sede será en Mérida, Yucatán. ✨
Venta de boletos, aquí: https://t.co/Su8rcPAIAZ pic.twitter.com/G4NT5cwMj1
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) February 19, 2020
