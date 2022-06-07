wrestling / News
AAA Announces Rey Fenix, Christopher Daniels & More For Showcenter Tournament
June 7, 2022 | Posted by
AAA has revealed the Winners Bracket for its Showcenter Tournament which includes AEW stars Rey Fenix and Christopher Daniels. The company announced the Winner’s Bracket on Tuesday for the tournament, which began earlier this year and has taken place at shows in Nuevo Leon’s Showcenter Complex in Monterrey.
You can see the full 24-person Winner’s Bracket below, which also includes the likes of Willie Mack, Hijo del Vikingo, Laredo Kid, Bandido (who Daniels will face), Dralistico and more:
Así luce el #CampeonatoShowcenter en la edición varonil
¿Qué sucederá el 26 de junio? 🤔
Consigue tus boletos 🎟 https://t.co/sEiUAS3PaB pic.twitter.com/h1skvcTzZr
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Reflects On Working With Triple H In WWE, Their No Way Out 2000 Hell In A Cell Match
- Kurt Angle On His Recovery From Double Knee Replacement Surgery, How It’s Most Difficult Thing He’s Been Through
- More On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Leave Of Absence, Vince’s Involvement, WWE Reportedly ‘Wanted to Bury Her’
- Booker T Recalls Melina Not Being Liked Backstage in WWE