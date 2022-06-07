AAA Announces Rey Fenix, Christopher Daniels & More For Showcenter Tournament

AAA has revealed the Winners Bracket for its Showcenter Tournament which includes AEW stars Rey Fenix and Christopher Daniels. The company announced the Winner’s Bracket on Tuesday for the tournament, which began earlier this year and has taken place at shows in Nuevo Leon’s Showcenter Complex in Monterrey.

You can see the full 24-person Winner’s Bracket below, which also includes the likes of Willie Mack, Hijo del Vikingo, Laredo Kid, Bandido (who Daniels will face), Dralistico and more: