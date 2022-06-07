wrestling / News

AAA Announces Rey Fenix, Christopher Daniels & More For Showcenter Tournament

June 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Rey Fenix Image Credit: AEW

AAA has revealed the Winners Bracket for its Showcenter Tournament which includes AEW stars Rey Fenix and Christopher Daniels. The company announced the Winner’s Bracket on Tuesday for the tournament, which began earlier this year and has taken place at shows in Nuevo Leon’s Showcenter Complex in Monterrey.

You can see the full 24-person Winner’s Bracket below, which also includes the likes of Willie Mack, Hijo del Vikingo, Laredo Kid, Bandido (who Daniels will face), Dralistico and more:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Christopher Daniels, Lucha Libre AAA, Rey Fenix, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading