wrestling / News
AAA Announces Samuray del Sol Will Compete for Vacant Mega Championship at Triplemania Regia
– As previously reported, former AEW World champion Kenny Omega was forced to relinquish his AAA Mega Championship due to injury and being unable to defend the title at TripleMania Regia. AAA has now announced that El Hijo del Vikingo will face former Samuray Del Sol in an upcoming multi-man match for the vacant title.
The other competitors for the title matchup will be named later on. Triplemania Regia is scheduled for December 4 at the Monterrey Baseball Stadium.
Seguiremos revelando a los retadores por el 🔥 Megacampeonato de AAA 🔥
⚡️ @gloat ⚡️ es el primer contendiente revelado. 💥😎
Sé parte del #30AniversarioAAA y de #TriplemaniaRegia
📅 4 Dic |📍Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey.
🎟 Corre por tus boletos: https://t.co/yIFljcqDcE pic.twitter.com/ylgs0W0DEk
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Potential Reason For WWE Releases, His Opinion That Vince McMahon Won’t Sell the Company
- AJ Lee Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Reveals Phone Call That Saved Her Life
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Jaxson Ryker, Tegan Nox, & Drake Maverick’s WWE Releases
- Becky Lynch Reveals What She Told Charlotte Flair After WWE Survivor Series Match