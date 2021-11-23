AAA Announces Samuray del Sol Will Compete for Vacant Mega Championship at Triplemania Regia

– As previously reported, former AEW World champion Kenny Omega was forced to relinquish his AAA Mega Championship due to injury and being unable to defend the title at TripleMania Regia. AAA has now announced that El Hijo del Vikingo will face former Samuray Del Sol in an upcoming multi-man match for the vacant title.

The other competitors for the title matchup will be named later on. Triplemania Regia is scheduled for December 4 at the Monterrey Baseball Stadium.