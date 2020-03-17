AAA Announces Cancellation of All Events Until Further Notice

– As previously reported, AAA announced that the Rey de Reyes show on March 21 was postponed. Now, AAA has said that all of its upcoming events are cancelled until further notice (via Luchablog) due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can see the full announcement below.

