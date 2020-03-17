wrestling / News
AAA Announces Cancellation of All Events Until Further Notice
March 17, 2020
– As previously reported, AAA announced that the Rey de Reyes show on March 21 was postponed. Now, AAA has said that all of its upcoming events are cancelled until further notice (via Luchablog) due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can see the full announcement below.
Comunicado Oficial Gira #NacemosParaLuchar 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/aghElNkIgw
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) March 17, 2020
All AAA events are off until further notice. https://t.co/YKvqK7xNOc
— luchablog (@luchablog) March 17, 2020
