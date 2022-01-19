wrestling / News
AAA and CMLL Announce Postponement Of Shows Due to COVID-19 Surge
AAA Lucha Libre and CMLL have both announced that they’re pushing out shows due to the latest COVID-19 surge. AAA announced that they’ve postponed their scheduled January 30th show in Merida, Yucatan due to the rise in COVID infections.
In addition, CMLL announced last week that they’ve postponed several shows and have suspended their functions, writing (translated from Spanish via Google):
“Promociones Mexico, Coliseo y Revolución announces that, due to the prevailing health emergency, we will continue with preventive measures for the spread of COVID-19 and we have made the decision to maintain the suspension of our functions until further notice in the different Arenas of the World Council of Wrestling.
CMLL confirms its social commitment in order to safeguard the health of fans, luchadors, staff and administrative personnel, and once again we make a call to reinforce prevention measures and thus avoid contagion.”
Comunicado oficial #LuchaLibreAAA Worldwide
Miércoles 19 de enero, 2022. pic.twitter.com/WJI52olcp0
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 19, 2022
📄 COMUNICADO OFICIAL
Promociones Mexico, Coliseo y Revolución informa que, en función de la emergencia sanitaria que se vive en México y en el resto del mundo, se toma como medida preventiva para evitar la propagación delCOVID-19, el posponer las siguientes funciones del CMLL. pic.twitter.com/8F4uE0f0aA
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 6, 2022
📄 COMUNICADO OFICIAL
Promociones Mexico, Coliseo y Revolución informa que, por prevalecer la emergencia sanitaria, continuaremos con la medida de prevención para la propagación del COVID-19 y hemos tomado la decisión de mantener la suspensión de nuestras funciones…#CMLL pic.twitter.com/oZpIgXX3FV
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Deonna Purrazzo On Being Considered One Of the Best Women’s Wrestlers, Scott D’Amore Turning Around the Impact Product
- Karrion Kross Recalls Shoulder Injury During WWE NXT Title Match At TakeOver XXX, Thinking He’d ‘Let Everybody Down’
- Don West Confirms His Cancer Is Back, Shares GoFundMe
- Rob Van Dam Recalls His Segment That Got Impact Banned From Twitch