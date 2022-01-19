wrestling / News

AAA and CMLL Announce Postponement Of Shows Due to COVID-19 Surge

January 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleCon 2022 - AAA live show

AAA Lucha Libre and CMLL have both announced that they’re pushing out shows due to the latest COVID-19 surge. AAA announced that they’ve postponed their scheduled January 30th show in Merida, Yucatan due to the rise in COVID infections.

In addition, CMLL announced last week that they’ve postponed several shows and have suspended their functions, writing (translated from Spanish via Google):

“Promociones Mexico, Coliseo y Revolución announces that, due to the prevailing health emergency, we will continue with preventive measures for the spread of COVID-19 and we have made the decision to maintain the suspension of our functions until further notice in the different Arenas of the World Council of Wrestling.

CMLL confirms its social commitment in order to safeguard the health of fans, luchadors, staff and administrative personnel, and once again we make a call to reinforce prevention measures and thus avoid contagion.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AAA, CMLL, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading