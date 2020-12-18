AAA & CMLL Announcer Dr. Alfonso Morales Passes Away

Dr. Alfonso Morales, known for his announcing work in both AAA & CMLL, has passed away. CMLL announced on Thursday that Morales had passed away at the age of 71. The company issued a statement which read:

“CMLL joins the grief that the Lucha family has for the sensitive death of the legendary sports commentator Dr. Alfonso Morales, who became an emblematic voice that made history in this sport. Rest in peace.”

Morales had been dealing with health issues in recent years due to kidney failure. He began his career as a sports journalist in the 1970s and had a lengthy career announcing boxing in Mexico along with his work in CMLL, AAA, and EMLL. He was honored at at the House of Representation of the Government of Michoacán in Mexico City last year according to Fightful, and was one of the founders of Super Luchas magazine.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Dr. Morales.