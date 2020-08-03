Various News: AAA Buying CMLL Rumor, MLW Von Erichs Filming, MLW Merchandise Sales Up

PWInsider reports the following notes:

– MLW was scheduled to film with the Von Erichs in Hawaii last week but that has been delayed due to concerns relating to Hurricane Douglas hitting Hawaii.

– AAA possibly buying CMLL was referenced on MLW Pulp Fiction and apparently there is some truth to the story. CMLL is in the midst of internal tensions involving different factions following the passing of Paco Alonso.

– July was the third best month ever for MLW merchandise, with the LA Park face mask being their top seller. MLW has reportedly seen an across the board increase in online merchandise sales since the start of the pandemic.