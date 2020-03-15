Various News: AAA & CMLL Announce Show Cancelations and Postponements, CZW & WSU Events To Not Have Audience

– CZW has announced that their WSU: 13th Anniversary show on March 15th and Unapproved show on March 21st will now go on with no live audience. Both shows will continue to air on FITE TV and IndependentWrestling.tv.

From the desk of Maven T. Bentley Esq., President of Combat Zone Wrestling LLC… After discussing the situation with other promoters, CZW staff, and government officials, in an abundance of caution, CZW, LLC will be changing the format of “WSU:13th Anniversary” on March 15, 2020 and “Unapproved” on March 21, 2020. These shows will be presented live on Fite.TV and IndependentWrestling.tv. We know that this is disappointing to many of our loyal fans that they cannot attend live, but your safety is important to us. Any fans who have already purchased tickets may contact us either for a full refund or credit to another show. With all of this being said, CZW, LLC will be returning for “Tournament Season” with Best of the Best and Tournament of Death this Spring. Until then, we urge you to get your fix of entertainment like nothing else on czwstudios.com, fite.tv and independentwrestling.tv. Thank you for supporting Combat Zone Wrestling and Women Superstars United and encourage you to follow the directives of your local health agency to keep you and your family safe and healthy.

– AAA has announced that their Rey De Reyes show on March 21st has been postponed (no new date has been announced). The show was set to feature Kenny Omega vs. Loredo Kid for the AAA Mega Title.

– CMLL has announced that their March 14th, 15th, and 17th shows have all been canceled. Their Homenaje a Dos Leyendas show on March 20th has been postponed.