Note On Why AAA and CMLL Talents Were Both Able To Appear on AEW Dynamite

AAA and CMLL have a notoriously acrimonious relationship, which has prevented companies like AEW from using both companies’ talents on the same show. This even extended to CMLL’s partners, which is why wrestlers like the Lucha Bros and Rush were unable to work Forbidden Door events. Now it seems the Forbidden Door is open wider, as both Rey Fenix and Rush worked last night’s AEW Dynamite along with CMLL talents Rugido, Magnus, Esfinge, and Volador Jr. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that AAA and CMLL have worked out their issues and AAA talents will be able to be a part of Forbidden Door. According to Meltzer, money and exposure are why CMLL softened their stance.

He said: “Tony Khan said that they have pretty much worked it out. So, that means that Forbidden Door that Rush and Fenix and all these guys can appear on it. Money talks, I guess. (Tony Khan’s) really been a good partner for New Japan, he’s trying to be a good partner for CMLL and, I guess, CMLL got less stubborn. As they are trying to expose their guys in this country. I mean, it makes more sense for them. CMLL guys are getting more and more work in this country. There’s even talk of CMLL trying to do shows in this country. I don’t know if that’s going to happen, I don’t think they’ll do one on their own but time will tell.“