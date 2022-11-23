wrestling / News
AAA Confirms Cain Velasquez Will Wrestle At December Event
It was reported yesterday that Cain Velasquez will be allowed to wrestle for AAA while he is out on bail for charges of attempted murder. AAA has confirmed that Velasquez will compete at their December 3 event in Tempe, AZ. He will team with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr to take on Black Taurus, Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco. This will be his first match in two years after previously wrestling at AAA TripleMania Regia II in December 2021.
As noted, he will have his GPS tracker removed to wrestle but will have to take a police officer with him.
Este es el cartel actualizado del regreso de @luchalibreaaa a los Estados Unidos 🇺🇸 con la participación de @cainmma
3 de diciembre, @MullettArena, Tempe, Arizona, 7 pm
Boletos en @Ticketmaster: https://t.co/6DT8ptmAT7 pic.twitter.com/75jWyz13JC
— Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) November 23, 2022
