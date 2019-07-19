AAA Conquista Total Gira Results: Cody and MJF Team Up

AAA held their Conquista Total Gira event last night and it featured AEW wrestlers Cody and MJF teaming up against Daga and Taurus. Konnan also called out AEW at some point during the show. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Freelance and Astrolux defeated Impulso & Low Rider

– Ultimo Maldito, Latigo La Parka Negra & Lady Maravilla defeated Big Mami, Dinastia, Arkangel Divino, & Eclipse Jr.

– Golden Magic & Lady Shani defeated Villano III Jr. & La Hiedra

– Tessa Blanchard, Dave the Clown & Chik Tormenta defeated Nino Hamburguesa, Faby Apache & Taya

– Laredo Kid, Puma King, & Aero Star defeated Averno, Eterno & Chessman

– Daga & Taurus defeated Cody Rhodes & MJF

– Dr. Wagner Jr., Pentagon, Jr. & Psycho Clown defeated Blue Demon Jr., Rey Escorpion, & Texano, Jr.