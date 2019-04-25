wrestling / News
AAA Draws Big Ratings For Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros-Headlined Show
April 24, 2019
– AAA pulled in some impressive numbers for its Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros-headlined show this month. Lucha Central reports that the Good Friday show drew 5.4 million viewers, a 3.2 rating, on TV Azteca’s Azteca 7 station.
Those numbers represent the best numbers for the show since it debuted on Azteca 7, beating the recent 4.4 million audiences for the April 5th, March 8th and February 15th shows.
The report noted that CMLL drew a 0.9 rating and 1 million viewers on Gala TV for its Saturday show, down fromo the 1.2 rating and 1.3 million viewers from the April 6th episode.
