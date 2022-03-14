AAA Gira Aniversario XXX Results: Pentagon Jr. Beats Arez, FTR Retain Titles

AAA held its event Gira Aniversario XXX last night at the Poliforum Zamna in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. It will air on Space TV in Mexico later this month or early April, then Youtube after that. As we noted, FTR retained the AAA tag team titles at the show. Here are results, via Fightful:

* La Empresa (DMT Azul, Puma King & Sam Adonis) def. Mr. Iguana, Myzteziz Jr. & Nino Hamburguesa

* Las Toxicas (Flammer, Lady Maravilla & La Hiedra) def. Faby Apache, Lady Shani & Sexy Star

* AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) def. Taurus and Willie Mack

* Nueva Generacion Dinamita (El Cuatrero, Forastero & Sanson) def. Nuevo Poder del Norte (Carta Brava Jr., Mocho Cota Jr. & Tito Santana) and Los Mercenarios (Rey Escorpion & Villano III Jr.) & Flamita

* Los Vipers (Abismo Negro Jr., Latigo & Psicosis) def. Los Jinetes del Aire (El Hijo del Vikingo & Octagon Jr.) & Pagano

* AAA World Tag Team Championships: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (w/ Vickie Guerrero) (c) def. Dragon Lee & Dralistico

* Pentagon Jr. def. Arez

