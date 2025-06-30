AAA Granted Trademarks For Octagon And El Hijo de Octagon

Fightful reports that the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property has granted Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide two new trademarks for the iconic “Octagon” and “El Hijo de Octagon” names. This move secures the rights to the names that have a long and complex history in professional wrestling, often involving legal disputes with the original wrestler to use the gimmick.

The trademark for “Octagon” was granted on June 12, 2025, and is valid until June 12, 2035. The trademark for “El Hijo de Octagon” was granted on June 16, 2025, with a termination date of December 19, 2028.

The original Octagón has not competed for AAA since 2013, and a wrestler under the “El Hijo de Octagon” name has never wrestled for the promotion.

The most recent wrestler to use a version of the name, Octagon Jr., has recently been featured in WWE programming. He appeared at the AAA x NXT Worlds Collide event, which led to a match against Dominik Mysterio at the WWE Money in the Bank event on June 7, 2025.