AAA Guerra de Titanes Results: Penta El Zero Miedo Costs QT Marshall His Title

November 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AAA Image Credit: AAA

AAA held their event Guerra de Titanes last night at the Auditorio Benito Juárez in Mexico City, with a title change happening. Here are results, via Fightful:

* AAA Latin American Championship Match: Octagon Jr def. QT Marshall (w/ Sam Adonis) to win the title when Penta El Zero Miedo interfered.
* Psycho Clown & Mecha Wolf def. Texano Jr & Sam Adonis via DQ when masked men attacked. Pagano tried to save but was taken out. The masked men were revealed to be Aereo, VIP & Juarez.
* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo (c) def. Dralistico

