AAA Héroes Inmortales 10.6.2024 Results: Three Title Matches, More

On Sunday, October 6, 2024, AAA held Héroes Inmortales to pay tribute to the late Antonio Peña from the Benito Juárez Auditorium in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: DECAY (Havok & Crazzy Steve) def. Flammer & Abismo Negro Jr. To win the titles.

* Los Vipers (Fiscal & Psicosis II) interfered by attacking Abismo Negro Jr., causing the title change.

* Tokyo Bad Boys (Nobu San, SB Kento & Takuma) def. Epydemius Jr., Niño Hamburguesa & Dinámico.

* Chik Tormenta Won The Antonio Peña Rumble Cup Match.

* AAA Cruiserweight Championship Match: Matt Riddle (c) def. El Fiscal.

* Abismo Negro Jr. & Alberto El Patrón attacked El Fiscal, causing Riddle to pick up the win.

* Vampiro, Mecha Wolf & Negro Casas def. El Mesías & NGD (Sansón & Forastero).

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Alberto El Patrón (c) (w/ Konnan) def. Laredo Kid (w/ Latín Lover).