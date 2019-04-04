AAA Set For Madison Square Garden in September – Tessa Blanchard Appears at Press Event, More Cities Possible

– AAA announced during their press conference in Madison Square Garden that they will be running a show there on September 15th. The show will be the company’s first in the arena, with tickets going on sale on May 5th.

Dorian Roldán, Managing Director of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, said in the announcement, “The timing of the event on September 15th is very important for everyone of Mexican heritage. It is the eve of Mexican Independence Day and is also recognized in the U.S. as the ”unofficial” kick-off of Hispanic Heritage promotions. We anticipate that all of New York’s diverse Hispanic community will join us at Madison Square Garden to enjoy this truly Mexican spectacle in New York’s most iconic sports venue.”

He added, “Our firm is going through a very important moment of globalization, that has allowed us to place Mexican lucha libre and its wrestlers, known as luchadores, at a new level. Lucha libre is a sport and a performance that offers the opportunity for families and fans of all social levels to father together and surrender in front of the mysticism and dedication of the wrestlers, anywhere in the world.”

– As Fightful notes, Tessa Blanchard made a surprise appearance at the press conference and ended up facing off with Taya Valkyrie. Scott D’Amore and Ed Nordholm were also at the event.

– Roldan also mentioned that they wanted to run shows in more cities in the US and hinted at the possibility of Los Angeles.