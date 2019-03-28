AAA Holding Press Conference at Madison Square Garden Next Week

– AAA is set to host a press conference at Madison Square Garden in New York City next week. PWInsider reports that the company noted in the press advisory that they the conference will be a chance for “AAA’s top executive share his vision for Lucha Libre’s next chapter,” and also mentioned that AAA was coming to the United States in September.

AAA had two holds to run the venue last year, but no dates were ever announced and no shows took place. There was a mention at that time that the dates may be pushed to 2019 to give the company more time to prepare for such a show.